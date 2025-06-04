Cynthia Erivo mines the depths of her soul for 'I Forgive You,' her 'honest, human' album

ERIVO: I had a sort of level of anonymity that I think I got used to and I really kind of enjoyed. That isn't necessarily there anymore, which is still really lovely because people are kind and sweet, and I'm really grateful for it. But that's an adjustment, to realize that you can't just walk into a store and no one will know who you are, or you can't get on a plane, and no one will there you are. That's a new thing that I didn't expect or wasn't seeking.