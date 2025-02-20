Review: ’70s British soul band heats up Varsity Theater in Minneapolis

While “Renascence” provided only three of the 13 tunes on Wednesday, it became clear that Cymande must have sounded way cool in 1973 with its prominent bass, jazzy horns, Afro-Caribbean percussion and hypnotic-as-reggae grooves. There were political messages although at times it was more about a spirit such as on “The Message,” during which the band slipped in a chorus of Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up,” horn lines that evoked Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” and a repeated refrain by lead singer Raymond Simpson of “music is a message and the message is music.”