Cyclists participate in the Freedom From Pants Ride

Casi Brink and Anthony Art get ready for the annual Freedom From Pants Ride in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The ride is always held on Independence Day to celebrate freedom in a unique way – by freedom from standard clothes. This year’s ride started on Nicolette Island under the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, went through Loring Park, and ended at the Martin Olav Sabo Bridge.
Angelina Katsanis, Star Tribune
Lisa Van Risseghem attaches her bike wheel in preparation for the annual Freedom From Pants Ride in Minneapolis.
A bicyclist clad in flag-themed clothes looks out at the Mississippi river before the annual Freedom From Pants Ride in Minneapolis.
Bicyclists wait for the annual Freedom From Pants Ride to start.
Bicyclists gather under the Hennepin Avenue Bridge before the annual Freedom From Pants Ride.
“Ellie” sits with her owners in a cart attached to a bicycle at the annual Freedom From Pants Ride.
Three bicyclists wait for the annual Freedom From Pants Ride to start.
The annual Freedom From Pants Ride kicks off under the Hennepin Avenue Bridge.