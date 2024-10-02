Cybersecurity head says there's no chance a foreign adversary can change US election results

Easterly touched on a range of election-related concerns — including misinformation, her agency's role in interacting with social media companies and ongoing threats to election workers — during the 40-minute interview, which came as mail ballots are being sent out and some states have started early in-person voting. She also said her agency is in touch with election officials throughout the regions of the Southeast that have been ravaged by Hurricane Helene, and praised those workers for ''displaying enormous and admirable resilience'' as they try to ensure that voters are able to cast their ballots despite the devastation.