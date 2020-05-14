LOS ANGELES — CW's prime-time schedule for January 2020:
Monday
8 p.m. - "All American"
9 p.m. - "Black Lightning"
Tuesday
8 p.m. - "The Flash"
9 p.m. - "Superman & Lois"
Wednesday
8 p.m. - "Riverdale"
9 p.m. - "Nancy Drew"
Thursday
8 p.m. - "Walker"
9 p.m. - "Legacies"
Friday
8 p.m. - "Penn & Teller: Fool Us"
9 p.m. - "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"
Sunday
8:00 p.m. -"Batwoman"
9:00 p.m. - "Charmed"
