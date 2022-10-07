Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Ambac Financial Group Inc., up $2 to $14.80.

The bond insurer is settling a mortgage-backed securities lawsuit with Bank of America for $1.84 billion.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., up $11.52 to $151.88.

The owner of the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers announced a special dividend of $7 per share.

DraftKings Inc., up 53 cents to $16.57.

The sports betting company is reportedly close to a new partnership with Disney's ESPN.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $9.41 to $58.44.

The chipmaker gave investors a discouraging third-quarter revenue update.

CVS Health Corp., down $10.33 to $88.25.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager said a big Medicare Advantage plan took a hit in government quality ratings.

Levi Strauss & Co., down $1.86 to $14.07.

The jeans maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, up 56 cents to $4.85.

The bank announced a $3 billion debt buyback.

ConocoPhillips, up 86 cents to $118.51.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.