ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday that CVS Health and Goodrich Pharmacy have been added to the expanding network of pharmacies vaccinating Minnesotans across the state.

Minnesota now has five pharmacies with dozens of locations participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks.

Three CVS in-store pharmacies at Target stores in Duluth, Rochester and Eden Prairie will receive 3,510 vaccine doses this week, according to the governor's office. Goodrich Pharmacy will receive 1,170 vaccine doses this week.

"As vaccine supply from the federal government continues to increase, we're building the path so getting your COVID-19 vaccine can be as easy as making an appointment online and walking into your local CVS at Target or pharmacy," Gov. Walz said in a release. "We will continue to mobilize every option we have to get more life-saving shots into more arms as quickly as possible and end this pandemic together."

Appointments at CVS and Goodrich Pharmacy will become available in the coming days, and the locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map when the information becomes available.

As of March 11, 1,205,342 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 683,034 are fully vaccinated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.