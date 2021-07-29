More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Senate advances bipartisan infrastructure deal
The Senate voted Wednesday night to begin work on a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure plan after President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached agreement on major provisions of the package.
Twins
As trade deadline nears, Twins getting plenty of calls on Jose Berrios
The All-Star starter is under team control through 2022, but has resisted signing a long-term contract.
Olympics
'Shocked' Regan Smith of Lakeville wins her second Olympic medal, this one a silver
19-year-old swimmer adds silver to her earlier bronze, with potentially more to come in relay races this weekend.
Olympics
Meet Minnesota's 17 Olympians competing for the United States
It's not unusual for Minnesota to be well-represented at the Winter Olympics. But this summer, the large contingent of athletes with Minnesota ties at the Tokyo Games is special, with nationally recognized stars, returning medalists and exciting newcomers.
Olympics
Alise Willoughby's strong start puts her in position for another BMX Olympic medal
St. Cloud racer looking strong on Day 1.