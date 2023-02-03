ROMULUS, Mich. — Customs agents say they discovered a dolphin skull in luggage left at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that agents found the skull last week when they conducted a routine x-ray scan of the luggage, which had been inadvertently separated from owners during transit. The scans revealed the skull of a young dolphin in one of the bags.
According to the CBP, importing or exporting marine mammals is prohibited. The skull was turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigators.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death
but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper's relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.
Nation
Police: Monkey thief charged with other crimes at Dallas Zoo
The man charged in the taking of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has also been charged in two other recent incidents there involving holes that were cut in animal enclosure fences, authorities said Friday.
Business
US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant
Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan's auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union, the federal labor board has decided.
Nation
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
Nation
Ex-prosecutor's new book details fight over indicting Trump
As the Manhattan district attorney's office ramps up its yearslong investigation of Donald Trump, a new book by a former prosecutor details just how close the former president came to getting indicted — and laments friction with the new D.A. that put that plan on ice.