Customers seeking deals gave Amazon's Prime Day and competing sales a solid start

NEW YORK — The first day of Amazon's Prime Day event and competing retail sales that kicked off on Tuesday drove solid online spending compared to a year earlier, according to two data sources.
Adobe Digital Insights, which tracks visits to e-commerce sites, reported that U.S. consumers spent $7.9 billion at online stores on Tuesday, a 9.9% increase from the comparable day last year.
Retailers offered discounts in the range of 9% to 23%, on par with July 2024 sales events, Adobe said.
Shoppers appeared especially eager to take advantage of deals on appliances, electronics and home improvement products, the data company said. Online sales of appliances were 135% higher than last month's daily average, according to Adobe's data.
Back-to-school items also were popular. Spending increased threefold on school supplies like backpacks, lunchboxes and stationery, and was two times higher for college dorm fixtures like mattresses, mini refrigerators and microwave over, Adobe said.
Amazon doubled the length of Prime Day to four days this year. Walmart also added two more days to its summer deals event, which started Tuesday as well.
Retail analysts are evaluating this week's sales for clues on whether President Donald Trump's trade policy and unpredictable tariffs affect prices and consumer behavior.
Adobe noted that strong deals drove many shoppers to ''trade up'' to higher-ticket items. Across all categories the company tracks, the share of the most expensive goods increased by 20%, compared to average levels year to date.