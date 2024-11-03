Marcus Fuller’s 2024-25 college basketball team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country.
Curtis Jones, Pharrel Payne among top Minnesotans to watch in NCAA men’s basketball
A starting five of Minnesota natives who left the state for college basketball would also include Steven Crowl, Pharrel Payne and Gabe Madsen.
Starting five
Curtis Jones, Iowa State (Cretin-Derham Hall): The 6-5 senior averaged 11.0 points in the regular season and 13.7 points per game in the NCAA tournament for the Cyclones, including 26 points in Sweet 16 loss vs. Illinois.
J’Vonne Hadley, Louisville (Cretin-Derham Hall): The 6-6 forward averaged career-bests in points (11.6), rebounds (6.0), assists (2.4) and three-point percentage (41.7) for Colorado last season for Colorado.
Gabe Madsen, Utah (Rochester Mayo): The 6-6 senior averaged a career-high 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and shot 38% from three last season. He also averaged 21.7 points during a three-game stretch in the NIT.
Pharrel Payne, Texas A&M (Park of Cottage Grove): A 6-9, 250-pound former Gophers center left after having his best season for coach Ben Johnson with 10 points, 6.1 rebounds and a team-best 1.4 blocks as a sophomore.
Steven Crowl, Wisconsin (Eastview): The 7-foot Eagan native is the Badgers’ leader returning in scoring (11.2), rebounding (7.3) and assists (2.1). Ended season with five straight double digit scoring games.
Next five
Tre Holloman, Michigan State (Cretin-Derham Hall): Second on Michigan State in returning scoring (5.7), assists (2.3) and minutes per game (19.7).
Tyree Ihenacho, Washington (Prior Lake): Averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season at North Dakota.
Kerwin Walton, Texas Tech (Hopkins): Ex-North Carolina guard coming off his career-best year in scoring (8.5 points) and three-point percentage (47.8).
Andrew Morgan, Nebraska (Waseca): All-Summit League big man averaged 12.9 points and five rebounds as a junior at North Dakota State.
Dain Dainja, Memphis (Park Center): Averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds mostly off the bench for Illinois last season but started 21 games in 2022-23.
Ten others
Nate Heise, Iowa State (Lake City); B.J. Omot and Joshua Ola-Joseph, California (Mankato East and Osseo); Will Tschetter, Michigan (Stewartville); Cam Heide, Purdue (Wayzata); P.J. Hayes, Rutgers (Waconia); Nolan Winter, Wisconsin (Lakeville North); Prince Aligbe, Seton Hall (Minnehaha Academy); Francis Nwaokorie, Loyola (Ill.) (Champlin Park), Alonzo Dodd, Appalachian State (South St. Paul).
