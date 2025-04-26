Curry, Warriors will need others to step up if Butler misses Game 3 against Rockets

HOUSTON — Jimmy Butler has repeatedly referred to Stephen Curry as Batman to his Robin.
So, after Butler went out with a pelvic bruise in Game 2 of Golden State's first-round Western Conference playoff series with the Houston Rockets, Curry was asked who would fill in as Robin if his teammate can't play.
''I'm not too familiar with the comic world,'' Curry said. ''I don't have any other references other than we just got to find a way to win.''
Houston took Game 2 109-94 behind a 38-point performance by Jalen Green to tie the series.
Now the Warriors could have to move on without Butler, who has helped the team to a 25-9 record since a February trade from the Heat. He is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 after an MRI Thursday reveled that he injured his pelvis and has a deep gluteal muscle contusion.
Curry said that everyone will need to help pick up the slack if Butler can't go Saturday. But he also knows that Jonathan Kuminga will have to be ''a huge part of what we do.''
Kuminga's role has diminished greatly since Butler joined the team and he hadn't played in three games before he was called into the rotation when Butler was injured Wednesday.
''As soon as Jimmy went down, I actually saw him on the bench and gave him a little love and knew he was going to get his number called pretty quickly,'' Curry said. ''And that is the nature of this league. We talk about it all the time. It's just hard to know and predict when it's going to be.''