PHOENIX — Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry's 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday.

The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry's scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17 of 28 shots, going 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

The problem for the Warriors was nobody else was helping. Klay Thompson finished with 19 points but shot just 6 of 17. The Warriors — defending NBA champs — fell to 6-9.

Curry's scoring prowess is expected, but it was countered by one of the best games of Payne's career. Starting in place of the injured Chris Paul, the 6-foot-3 guard made 9 of 17 shots, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Suns led 103-89 going into the fourth quarter. The Warriors quickly cut into that margin but couldn't get closer than eight points. Damion Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers against his former team to keep the Suns comfortably ahead.

The Suns shot 21 of 40 (52.5%) from 3-point range. Mikal Bridges had 23 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers.

It was a frenetic first half with both teams shooting very well — particularly behind the arc. The Suns led 72-65 at the break, with Curry scoring 31 points. Payne had 18 for the Suns and Booker had 16.

Curry was at his best in the first half, making 10 of 13 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. The two-time MVP came into the game averaging about 31 points per game and hit that mark with a free throw near the end of the second quarter.

The Warriors were basically at full strength while the Suns were missing two injured starters — Paul and Cam Johnson — and a key reserve in Landry Shamet.

The two teams were playing again a little more than three weeks after the Suns beat the Warriors by nearly 30 points. That game was notable for seven technical fouls and a verbal spat between Booker and Golden State's Klay Thompson that eventually resulted in Thompson's first career ejection.

Curry passed Mitch Richmond for 49th on the NBA career scoring list.

Debuted special blue City Edition uniforms as part of a night to honor Arizona's Tribal Nations.

Warriors: Host New York on Friday night.

Suns: At Utah on Friday night.

