SAN ANTONIO — Stephen Curry had 33 points and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the undermanned San Antonio Spurs 117-113 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Curry was 12 for 23 from the field, hitting 7 of 15 3-pointer attempts, as Golden State clings to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference — two games ahead of Houston after the Rockets' home loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and nine rebounds.

Wembanyama was called for an over-the-back foul on what would have been his 10th rebound with four seconds remaining. Warriors forward Draymond Green made one of two free throws to seal the victory.

Green finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

San Antonio had a 7-0 run to cut Golden State's lead to 113-111 with 59 seconds remaining. Klay Thompson responded with a 3-pointer.

Thompson finished with 13 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Dominick Barlow due to injuries.

The Spurs turned to their bench with three of their top four scorers and nearly 50 points per game out. They responded in the first half.

Cedi Osman, Zach Collins and Sandro Mamukelashvili combined for 34 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the first half. Osman finished with 18 points, Collins had 13 and Mamukelashvili had 10.

Golden State opened the second half on a 14-0 run that included consecutive 3-pointers by Green and Curry for a 66-60 lead with 9:39 left in the third quarter. Wembanyama ended the drought with a reverse slam off an alley-oop pass from Jones.

The Warriors outscored the Spurs 37-21 in the third quarter, turning a 10-point deficit during the second quarter into an eight-point lead entering the fourth.

San Antonio set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a season at 941 after going 17 for 43. The previous record was 925 in 2022.

At 18-57, San Antonio has seven games remaining to avoid finishing with the worst record in franchise history — with the futility mark of 20-62 set in 1997.

