STATESBORO, Ga. — Carlos Curry's 30 points led Georgia Southern over Oglethorpe 101-73 on Saturday.

Curry added 15 rebounds for the Eagles (4-3). Kamari Brown added 20 points while going 9 of 12 and 1 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Amar Augillard recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

The Stormy Petrels were led in scoring by Uba Ezigbo, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dylan Bennifield added 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.