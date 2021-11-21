BOCA RATON, Fla. — KK Curry scored a career-high 24 points as UT Martin narrowly defeated North Dakota 77-72 on Sunday at the Paradise Classic.
KJ Simon added 21 points for the Skyhawks.
Koby Jeffries had seven assists for UT Martin (2-3).
Caleb Nero had 20 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-3). Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points and nine rebounds. Mitchell Sueker had 11 points.
