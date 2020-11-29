NORFOLK, Va. — Malik Curry had 24 points as Old Dominion defeated William & Mary 86-78 on Saturday night.
A.J. Oliver II had 19 points for Old Dominion (1-1). Joe Reece added 13 points. Jaylin Hunter had 11 points.
Connor Kochera had 19 points for the Tribe (0-1). Luke Loewe added 16 points and 10 assists. Yuri Covington had 13 points.
