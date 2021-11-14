MARTIN, Tenn. — KK Curry had 22 points as UT Martin easily defeated Miami-Hamilton 94-66 on Saturday.
KJ Simon added 20 points and Darius Simmons had 19 points for UT Martin (1-1). Chris Nix added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Kaleb Taylor had 18 points for the Harriers. Ryan Marchal and King Goss had 17 points apiece.
