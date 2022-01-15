Golden State Warriors (31-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry is sixth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 15-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.5.

The Warriors are 16-7 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting on Nov. 11. Andrew Wiggins scored 35 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (back), Draymond Green: out (calf), James Wiseman: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.