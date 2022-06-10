Less than 50 years ago, abortion was illegal in most states. Some Minnesotans remember it well.

Less than half a century ago, a woman in Minnesota who wanted an abortion had few options. She could leave the state. She could risk an illegal or self-managed procedure. She could navigate a pregnancy, childbirth, adoption or parenthood.

Abortion was illegal in Minnesota until the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, and has since gained additional protection under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision in Doe v. Gomez. With Roe now overturned, Minnesota is expected to become an island in the Midwest — and a national destination — for patients seeking legal abortions.

Because of Doe v. Gomez, abortion will remain legal in Minnesota, although the state also has laws that restrict abortions, including a 24-hour waiting period, mandated counseling and a requirement that minors notify both parents.

The Star Tribune received more than 70 responses to a call for recollections of life pre-Roe, and conducted interviews with more than a dozen people who agreed to share their stories publicly.

These current and former Minnesotans told us about traveling across the country, or leaving the United States altogether, to get an abortion. Some experienced medical complications following an unsafe procedure. Health care professionals recalled treating women who became gravely ill after a self-induced abortion. Some of those women didn’t survive.

Others told stories of adoption. The joy of adopted children; the complicated loss of giving up a baby.

Below are some of their stories.