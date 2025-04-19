Current and former Golden Knights goalies helped lead 3 teams to NHL playoffs

LAS VEGAS — Marc-Andre Fleury was on the bench the last time the Wild visited Vegas, but when he appeared on the video board late in that Jan. 12 game, the crowd cheered and chanted his name as if he had just made a save to help put the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.
It was to be Fleury's last game at T-Mobile Arena unless Minnesota faced the Golden Knights in the NHL playoffs.
Well ...
The teams open their first-round series Sunday night, and Fleury and his Wild teammates will be back in the building. Like that January game, however, Fleury likely will be on the bench, but his mere presence is a reminder of Vegas goalies tree that is making its mark heading into the postseason.
Adin Hill will try to lead the Golden Knights to their second Stanley Cup title in three years. Logan Thompson, who was traded to Washington last summer, is a major reason the Capitals captured the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
''They've had a lot of good goalies come through this locker room,'' Hill said. ''A lot of good players, too. The roster (general manager) Kelly (McCrimmon) is able to put together every year is impressive.''
If Fleury remains arguably the most popular player in the Golden Knights' short history, Hill quickly became a fan favorite by doing something even Flower didn't accomplish — help lead Vegas to the championship.
Now he will try to do it again.