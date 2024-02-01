Listen: What is Minnesota's deepest lake?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Sometimes, what seems like a simple question unravels into something much more complex and surprising than we expected. That was the case with the question behind this episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast, regarding the deepest lake in Minnesota.
Reporter Chloe Johnson and graphics artist Jake Steinberg, who worked on a Curious Minnesota story about this question, joined host Eric Roper on the podcast to discuss their reporting journey to find which lake dips the lowest.
Further reading:
What is Minnesota's deepest lake? (November 2023 Curious Minnesota article)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Owner of Twin Cities tattoo parlor admits to trafficking in body parts
"The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human," U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam said in a statement issued when charges were filed.
Local
Thousands of Minnesota women, infants could lose access to federal program due to stagnant funding
On Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Minnesota to urge Congress to fully fund the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program, or it will face funding cuts for the first time in 25 years.
Local
Minnesota National Guard sends 550 soldiers to Middle East in one of state's largest recent deployments
The Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel changed the complexion of region, where Minnesota soldiers will be stationed until late this year.
Local
Where in the Twin Cities can you see the 2024 Academy Award nominees?
Itching to catch "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" on the silver screen again, or for the very first time? We've got you covered.
Local
Minneapolis homeless encampment cleared for second time in one week
City officials said the situation at the new camp location had a high potential for safety issues.