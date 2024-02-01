Listen: What is Minnesota's deepest lake?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Sometimes, what seems like a simple question unravels into something much more complex and surprising than we expected. That was the case with the question behind this episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast, regarding the deepest lake in Minnesota.

Reporter Chloe Johnson and graphics artist Jake Steinberg, who worked on a Curious Minnesota story about this question, joined host Eric Roper on the podcast to discuss their reporting journey to find which lake dips the lowest.

Further reading:

