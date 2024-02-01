StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
Minneapolis homeless encampment cleared for second time in one week
Owner of Twin Cities tattoo parlor admits to trafficking in body parts
Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
Art Shanty Projects close after one week because of warm temperatures, melting ice
MSHSL tinkers with seeding for state volleyball and football
Banham signs with Connecticut after four seasons with Lynx
Brooks: Need some Minnesota Nice for that burn? Sen. Tina Smith roasts Dean Phillips
Twin Cities gas prices float near $3 mark, expected to keep rising
Wrestling coaches say suffering to reduce weight is a thing of the past
DMC plans to spend $40M this year, adding to its $200M total spent on downtown Rochester
next

Curious Minnesota

 600340335

Listen: What is Minnesota's deepest lake?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how humans created many of the state's deepest water bodies. 
By Star Tribune
February 1, 2024 — 3:28pm

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Sometimes, what seems like a simple question unravels into something much more complex and surprising than we expected. That was the case with the question behind this episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast, regarding the deepest lake in Minnesota.

Reporter Chloe Johnson and graphics artist Jake Steinberg, who worked on a Curious Minnesota story about this question, joined host Eric Roper on the podcast to discuss their reporting journey to find which lake dips the lowest.

Further reading:

What is Minnesota's deepest lake? (November 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
Politics Brooks: Need some Minnesota Nice for that burn? Sen. Tina Smith roasts Dean Phillips
1:21pm
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
Politics Brooks: Need some Minnesota Nice for that burn? Sen. Tina Smith roasts Dean Phillips
1:21pm
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
Politics Brooks: Need some Minnesota Nice for that burn? Sen. Tina Smith roasts Dean Phillips
1:21pm
High Schools Wrestling coaches say suffering to reduce weight is a thing of the past
9:22am
Local Owner of Twin Cities tattoo parlor admits to trafficking in body parts
40 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
Politics Brooks: Need some Minnesota Nice for that burn? Sen. Tina Smith roasts Dean Phillips
1:21pm
High Schools Wrestling coaches say suffering to reduce weight is a thing of the past
9:22am
Local Owner of Twin Cities tattoo parlor admits to trafficking in body parts
40 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
Politics Brooks: Need some Minnesota Nice for that burn? Sen. Tina Smith roasts Dean Phillips
1:21pm
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
Politics Brooks: Need some Minnesota Nice for that burn? Sen. Tina Smith roasts Dean Phillips
1:21pm
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta raises branded credit card fees just months after blowback from changes to SkyMiles
3:34pm
Local Fact check: What Rep. Ilhan Omar actually said in viral speech
January 31
Business Allina Health deal shifting 2,000 workers to Optum
2:44pm
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
    Local
    40 minutes ago
    Harvard Medical School

    Owner of Twin Cities tattoo parlor admits to trafficking in body parts

    "The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human," U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam said in a statement issued when charges were filed.
    Local
    48 minutes ago
    Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham speaks during a press conference at the Ramsey County WIC Office with U.S. Agricultu

    Thousands of Minnesota women, infants could lose access to federal program due to stagnant funding

    On Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Minnesota to urge Congress to fully fund the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program, or it will face funding cuts for the first time in 25 years.
    Local
    56 minutes ago
    First Lieutenant Caleb Hjelle and his wife Regan Hjelle, right, bowed their heads during the benediction of the deployment ceremony for 550 members of

    Minnesota National Guard sends 550 soldiers to Middle East in one of state's largest recent deployments

    The Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel changed the complexion of region, where Minnesota soldiers will be stationed until late this year.
    Local
    3:07pm
    Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "Barbie," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

    Where in the Twin Cities can you see the 2024 Academy Award nominees?

    Itching to catch "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" on the silver screen again, or for the very first time? We've got you covered.
    Local
    2:56pm
    Aid volunteers and residents of Camp Nenookaasi packed up their belongings as Minneapolis police cordoned off several city blocks near the intersectio

    Minneapolis homeless encampment cleared for second time in one week

    City officials said the situation at the new camp location had a high potential for safety issues.
Top Stories
Most Read
  1. What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life? • Curious Minnesota
  2. What is Minnesota's deepest lake? • Curious Minnesota
  3. Listen: What is Minnesota's deepest lake? • Curious Minnesota
  4. Where does 'uff da' come from, and why do Minnesotans say it? • Curious Minnesota
  5. How did Tonka trucks get their start in Minnesota? • Curious Minnesota

© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.