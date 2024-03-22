StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
Minnesotans with disabilities say Lyft, Uber departure would leave them stuck
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
12 years later: Possible DNA match made for mother of 'Baby Angel,' found dead in river near Winona
Anderson: Multi-million windfall gets invasive carp deterrent moving
St. Paul council members condemn decision not to charge officer who killed Yia Xiong
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
Central High's softball team needed to raise $15k to visit Vice President Kamala Harris. It took a day.
Jessie Diggins says she really needs a break from skiing right now
Live: More state basketball semifinals. Get your updates here.
What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge?
next

Curious Minnesota

 600353346

Listen: How did Northfield become home to St. Olaf and Carleton colleges?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses the collaborative roots of these two prominent institutions. 
By Star Tribune
March 22, 2024 — 12:54pm

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

St. Olaf and Carleton colleges have left a big mark on the world. Their alumni have reached the highest levels of entertainment, the arts, politics and the legal system. A reader wanted to know how these two prominent private colleges ended up in Northfield, a small city just south of the Twin Cities metro area.

Reporter Trey Mewes, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joined the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the interesting tale behind these institutions with host Eric Roper.

Further reading:

How did Northfield become home to St. Olaf and Carleton colleges? (February 2024 Curious Minnesota story)


If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
Curious Minnesota What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge?
7:21am
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
Curious Minnesota What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge?
7:21am
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
Curious Minnesota What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge?
7:21am
Sports Jessie Diggins says she really needs a break from skiing right now
11:57am
Twins After strong rookie seasons, four young Twins are looking for more
9:46am
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
Curious Minnesota What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge?
7:21am
Sports Jessie Diggins says she really needs a break from skiing right now
11:57am
Twins After strong rookie seasons, four young Twins are looking for more
9:46am
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
Curious Minnesota What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge?
7:21am
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
Curious Minnesota What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge?
7:21am
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
More from Star Tribune
Local How would we get around if Uber, Lyft leave Minneapolis? It's complicated.
9:22am
Variety Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
21 minutes ago
Local Odds are growing for blockbuster snowstorm to be largest of season in Twin Cities
6:26am
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
    Politics
    15 minutes ago
    Matthew Grathwol waits for a Lyft in front of his apartment in Minneapolis on Wednesday. He and many other Minnesotans with disabilities say they are

    Minnesotans with disabilities say Lyft, Uber departure would leave them stuck

    Rideshare services have allowed more independence for many people who don't drive. But some say the companies have a poor track record of providing accessible services to all.
    Outdoors
    27 minutes ago
    The DNR rounded up this silver carp among more than 300 other invasive carp in December in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River.

    Anderson: Multi-million windfall gets invasive carp deterrent moving

    A university invasive carp expert has warned that not taking action means that, sooner or later, breeding populations of the fish will reach the St. Croix River and other Minnesota waters.
    Rochester
    43 minutes ago
    "Baby Angel" mystery

    12 years later: Possible DNA match made for mother of 'Baby Angel,' found dead in river near Winona

    Court filing says the woman has yet to allow a DNA sample to be collected from her; a law firm is now representing her.
    Local
    43 minutes ago
    Rideshare drivers wait in a remote lot at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recently. Uber and Lyft vowed to leave Minneapolis after the City

    7 Minneapolis Uber/Lyft questions. 7 answers.

    'Is this really happening?' and other questions about the rideshare companies' vows to leave Minneapolis.
    St. Paul
    12:38pm
    Signs bearing the photo of Yia Xiong were posted Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, near the St. Paul apartment complex where the 65-year-old was shot and killed

    St. Paul council members condemn decision not to charge officer who killed Yia Xiong

    Three council members said they were "deeply disturbed" by prosecutors' determination that deadly force was justified in the 2023 shooting.
Top Stories
Most Read
  1. What's the story behind Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge? • Curious Minnesota
  2. Skid-steers, Softsoap and Nerf: 8 more Minnesota inventions that changed the world • Curious Minnesota
  3. How did Northfield become home to St. Olaf and Carleton colleges? • Curious Minnesota
  4. Why are car tabs more expensive in Minnesota? • Curious Minnesota
  5. Listen: How did Northfield become home to St. Olaf and Carleton colleges? • Curious Minnesota

© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.

This article has Unlimited Access. Support our public service journalism: Subscribe Now.