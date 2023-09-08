StarTribune
Curious Minnesota

 600303040

Listen: Why is Minnesota such a hotbed of professional wrestling?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how locals helped develop this unique sport. 
By Star Tribune
September 8, 2023 — 11:08am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Minnesota features prominently in the history of professional wrestling. Minneapolis was a prominent "hub" for the sport before promotions like the WWE made it a worldwide sensation.

Reporter Stephen Montemayor, who wrote a story on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss pro wrestling's background in the state.

Further reading:

Why is Minnesota such a hotbed of professional wrestling? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota story)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
