Listen: Why is Minnesota such a hotbed of professional wrestling?

Minnesota features prominently in the history of professional wrestling. Minneapolis was a prominent "hub" for the sport before promotions like the WWE made it a worldwide sensation.

Reporter Stephen Montemayor, who wrote a story on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss pro wrestling's background in the state.

Further reading:

Why is Minnesota such a hotbed of professional wrestling? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota story)