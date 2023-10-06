StarTribune
What's next for Nicollet Mall? Downtown Minneapolis depends on its revitalization.
Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Third party will manage St. Cloud mall while foreclosure lawsuit plays out
Winston Smith filmed his final moments, but BCA never found the footage
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett coming to Northrop; protesters preparing
Authorities won't deport St. Paul resident back to Mexico — but won't renew his work permit
Heath out as Minnesota United coach amid late-season freefall
Neal's Twins vs. Astros prediction: This series won't be another sweep
How former Vikings star Nate Burleson became a first-string broadcaster
The 5 best things we ate in the Twin Cities area this week
How intercepted Soviet newscasts once fueled a hit show in the Twin Cities
Listen: Why did Prince decide to live in Chanhassen?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses the pop star's decision to settle down in the western Twin Cities suburbs. 
By Star Tribune
October 6, 2023 — 9:28am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Prince was raised in Minneapolis, but settled in Chanhassen as his career blossomed. Why Chanhassen?

Star Tribune music critic Jon Bream, who has been covering Prince since the 1970s, joined the Curious Minnesota podcast to explain the backstory behind the musician's decision to live in the western Twin Cities suburbs.

Further reading:

Why did Prince decide to live in Chanhassen? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota story)

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

