Curious Minnesota

 600299546

Listen: Why did Minnesota once require margarine to be dyed pink?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses the state's crusade against the 'abomination' of margarine. 
By Star Tribune
August 24, 2023 — 4:14pm

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

The introduction of margarine in the United States in the late 1800s was very controversial in butter-producing states like Minnesota.

Prompted by fears that margarine would undercut butter in the marketplace, lawmakers in Minnesota and elsewhere imposed taxes and regulations to tamp down margarine's success — including a requirement that it be dyed pink.

Reporter Brooks Johnson, who wrote a story on the topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss this surprising tale from Minnesota history.

Further reading:

Why did Minnesota once require margarine to be dyed pink? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota story)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More From Local
    Minneapolis
    2 minutes ago
    Open Streets West Broadway in Minneapolis in 2021.

    Minneapolis wants Open Streets to continue, but how?

    Public Works wants to shift its focus to different events, and some council members say it might not be realistic to expect festival organizers to put on Open Streets for free.
    Minneapolis
    12 minutes ago
    Officer Jacob Spies was joined by wife, Holly, and 12-year-old daughter Olivia at the award ceremony outside Minneapolis City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 2

    Minneapolis police officer shot on duty given Medal of Honor, department's first Purple Heart

    Officer Jacob Spies lauded as exemplifying the "very best of our profession."
    State Fair
    30 minutes ago
    President Joe Biden pardons the national Thanksgiving turkey, Peanut Butter, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 20

    Minnesota turkeys will head to White House this Thanksgiving for presidential pardon

    Willmar's Jennie-O will supply the two birds — who will receive regal treatment in a D.C. hotel before official pardoning by President Biden — for the first time in decades.
    Duluth
    4:50pm
    Alan Chapman, 40, of St. Paul set the fastest known time on the Superior Hiking Trail last week — finishing in 5 days, 14 hours.

    St. Paul ultramarathoner cruises to fastest known time on Superior Hiking Trail

    Alan Chapman finished the 300-mile route in 5 days, 14 hours, 12 minutes without any outside support.
    West Metro
    4:21pm

    Man, 74, dies after attack in Bloomington home; 72-year-old woman seriously injured

    A 44-year-old suspect was arrested afterward. Their relationship was not immediately clear.
