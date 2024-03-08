StarTribune
Curious Minnesota

Listen: Did union rules prevent Leonard Bernstein from joining the Minnesota Orchestra?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how sometimes rejection is the beginning of an exciting new path in life. 
By Star Tribune
March 8, 2024 — 8:30am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Sometimes rejection is the beginning of an exciting new path in life. That's one takeaway from this episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast about Leonard Bernstein, who once planned to work at the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra (now the Minnesota Orchestra).

Reporter Jenna Ross, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper to discuss how Bernstein's complex relationship with his mentor nearly landed him in Minnesota.

Further reading:

Did union rules prevent Leonard Bernstein from joining the Minnesota Orchestra? (January 2024 Curious Minnesota story)

The Curious Minnesota Collection

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

