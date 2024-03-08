Listen: Did union rules prevent Leonard Bernstein from joining the Minnesota Orchestra?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Sometimes rejection is the beginning of an exciting new path in life. That's one takeaway from this episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast about Leonard Bernstein, who once planned to work at the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra (now the Minnesota Orchestra).
Reporter Jenna Ross, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper to discuss how Bernstein's complex relationship with his mentor nearly landed him in Minnesota.
Further reading:
Did union rules prevent Leonard Bernstein from joining the Minnesota Orchestra? (January 2024 Curious Minnesota story)
