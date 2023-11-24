StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
Israel and Hamas begin cease-fire, setting stage for release of hostages and more aid to Gaza
With winter approaching, St. Paul makes plans to shore up its struggling skyways
Black Friday shoppers are stretching their budgets, hunting for best deals
A rare bird: Roseville wildlife rehabilitation center treats little-seen ancient murrelet
50 people who are changing the way we eat
Hmong New Year celebration in St. Paul taking steps to avoid long lines from 2022
What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
Como Zoo seeking $22 million in state bonding for new Big Cat Habitat
Highs and lows from the Minnesota Capitol during busy year
A Black Friday free day at a Minnesota state park? Insiders offer advice.
next

Curious Minnesota

 600322078

Listen: How did Kid Cann become Minneapolis' most infamous gangster?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how Isadore "Kid Cann" Blumenfeld rode Prohibition to wealth and influence in the city. 
By Star Tribune
November 24, 2023 — 7:02am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Isadore Blumenfeld, aka Kid Cann, is the arguably biggest name in the criminal history of Minneapolis. He earned millions as a bootlegger during Prohibition and soon became a powerbroker in the city's corrupt political system.

He was accused of many crimes — which garnered big headlines in local papers — but almost always beat the charges. Reporter Andy Mannix joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss his Curious Minnesota profile of Blumenfeld.

Further reading:

How did Kid Cann become Minneapolis' most infamous gangster? (September 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

Was organized crime behind the demise of streetcars in the Twin Cities? (December 2021 Curious Minnesota podcast)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
St. Paul With winter approaching, St. Paul makes plans to shore up its struggling skyways
5:00am
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
St. Paul With winter approaching, St. Paul makes plans to shore up its struggling skyways
5:00am
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
St. Paul With winter approaching, St. Paul makes plans to shore up its struggling skyways
5:00am
Colleges Drama continues: LSU star Reese still hasn't been seen with team
6:53am
Wild Neal: What's wrong with Kaprizov? Answers elusive for Wild star
6:46am
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
St. Paul With winter approaching, St. Paul makes plans to shore up its struggling skyways
5:00am
Colleges Drama continues: LSU star Reese still hasn't been seen with team
6:53am
Wild Neal: What's wrong with Kaprizov? Answers elusive for Wild star
6:46am
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
St. Paul With winter approaching, St. Paul makes plans to shore up its struggling skyways
5:00am
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
St. Paul With winter approaching, St. Paul makes plans to shore up its struggling skyways
5:00am
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota What is Minnesota's deepest lake?
38 minutes ago
Gophers Stay or go? U's 2024 roster to be shaped soon when transfer portal opens.
6:28am
Opinion Exchange Why I'm a liberal (in the classical sense)
November 23
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
    Curious Minnesota
    38 minutes ago
    A biker rides near the Rally Center at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in 2017. Former mines in that area are among the deepest lakes in the stat

    What is Minnesota's deepest lake?

    Humans created many of the state's deepest waterbodies.
    North Metro
    6:00am
    Former Robbinsdale City Council Member Sheila Webb, who stepped down in October.

    Robbinsdale to hold special election for open council seat

    Sheila Webb, who had represented the eastern side of the city since 2021, resigned from the council in October; an election will be held in May.
    East Metro
    6:00am
    The ancient murrelet found in Hastings.

    A rare bird: Roseville wildlife rehabilitation center treats little-seen ancient murrelet

    The bird, which typically lives along the Pacific Ocean, was found injured in Hastings and taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Minnesota.
    Politics
    5:30am
    Former Gov. Jesse Ventura emerged as a leading advocate for marijuana legalization, testifying at the State Capitol about how the drug has helped prev

    Highs and lows from the Minnesota Capitol during busy year

    Memorable moments stood out among historic session under DFL trifecta.
    St. Paul
    5:00am
    Tsar rested recently in the tiger enclosure at the Como Zoo in St. Paul.

    Como Zoo seeking $22 million in state bonding for new Big Cat Habitat

    The project would include designing new habitats for the exhibit's lions and tigers and more, including public spaces to offer visitors closer views of the animals.
Top Stories
Most Read
  1. What is Minnesota's deepest lake? • Curious Minnesota
  2. What are Minnesota's most popular tourist attractions? • Curious Minnesota
  3. Listen: How did Kid Cann become Minneapolis' most infamous gangster? • Curious Minnesota
  4. How did Minnesota become the nation's top turkey state? • Curious Minnesota
  5. Why is St. Paul located where it is? Hint: It involves liquor • Curious Minnesota

© 2023 StarTribune. All rights reserved.