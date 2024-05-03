Listen: What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Pacemakers, Post-it notes and Spam rank among the state's best-known inventions. But creative Minnesotans devised hundreds of other products we take for granted. Reporter Brooks Johnson dug into this issue for Curious Minnesota and found so many interesting Minnesota inventions that he wrote two stories. He joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast.

