Listen: What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Pacemakers, Post-it notes and Spam rank among the state's best-known inventions. But creative Minnesotans devised hundreds of other products we take for granted. Reporter Brooks Johnson dug into this issue for Curious Minnesota and found so many interesting Minnesota inventions that he wrote two stories. He joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast.
Further reading:
What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life?
Skid-steers, Softsoap and Nerf: 8 more Minnesota inventions that changed the world
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
St. Paul's Arborators play in the treetops: 'We're the world's only tree-climbing brass band'
They play traditional polkas, waltzes and marches in unusual locations — like the tops of trees.
Local
Forest Lake High track athletes who were struck by car during a run expected to make full recovery
Samuel Farinella and Jase Blanchard were training with the team when they were hit.
Inspired
Minnesota music teachers play alongside Minnesota Orchestra members in special concerts
Each of 54 educators sat beside an orchestra member playing the same instrument for a performance of Gustav Holst's "Jupiter" during season sampler concerts.
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
The team became the NBA's first dynasty in Minnesota. But locals were generally sympathetic to the move west.
Wolves
Wolves vs. Nuggets series updates: Times for first four games set
The Western Conference semifinal opens in Denver on Saturday at 6 p.m. The first home game at Target Center has an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.