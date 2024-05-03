StarTribune
Listen: What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how creative Minnesotans devised hundreds of products we take for granted. 
By Star Tribune
May 3, 2024 — 8:09am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Pacemakers, Post-it notes and Spam rank among the state's best-known inventions. But creative Minnesotans devised hundreds of other products we take for granted. Reporter Brooks Johnson dug into this issue for Curious Minnesota and found so many interesting Minnesota inventions that he wrote two stories. He joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast.

Further reading:

What Minnesota inventions have shaped modern life?

Skid-steers, Softsoap and Nerf: 8 more Minnesota inventions that changed the world


Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

