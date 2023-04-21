Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Gray squirrels are so plentiful in cities today that it is difficult to imagine urban life without them. But their introduction to Minneapolis parks in the early 1900s was carefully orchestrated by park superintendent Theodore Wirth.
Reporter Susan Du joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how Wirth supplanted red squirrels with gray ones — and the pitfalls of attempting to control nature.
Further reading:
Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed? (January 2023 Curious Minnesota story)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man arrested following standoff outside Mall of America
At least two shots were fired as the man got out of a white SUV. He was alive and moving while police put him in custody.
Politics
State Senate OKs conversion therapy ban, transgender and abortion refuge bills
The votes come as GOP-led states take steps to restrict access to abortion and and gender-affirming health care.
Local
Medcalf: Is gun violence really the legacy we want to leave for our children?
Those who live with the pain of that violence watch headlines about the tragedies disappear in 24 hours.
North Metro
Financially troubled Fridley arts center needs $15K to stay open
Without the money, the North Suburban Center for the Arts will close April 30.
Business
Nicollet Mall farmers market exits downtown Minneapolis
After more than 30 years, the Nicollet Mall farmers market is gone for good from the pedestrian corridor. But downtown leaders say there are plans to add more activities in its stead.