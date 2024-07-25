StarTribune
Park board members say Blue Line light rail crossing could endanger cyclists, pedestrians
Project 2025 platform proposal aims to allow mining in Boundary Waters watershed
Toddler bitten by pit bulls in Brooklyn Park not expected to survive, according to family
Hope, limbo, despair: Mexican family living in Mpls. is deported after asylum bid denied
Southwest Airlines to abandon open seating and offer new upgrades
Charges: Driver was kissing girlfriend while drunk, high when he crashed and killed her in Elk River
A sneak peek at Yia Vang's dream restaurant Vinai
X's AI chatbot 'Grok' spread misinformation about Minnesota's ballots. Does the tech giant care?
A dozen years in the making, North Loop Green could be model for declining downtowns
New indoor 'waterless slide park' planned for Maple Grove
Twins back on Comcast soon? + Bad Vikings news and a great Gophers accomplishment
Curious Minnesota

Listen: Why did Minnesota erase much of its German culture?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how — despite its "uff da" reputation — the state has more German than Scandinavian ancestry. 
By Star Tribune
July 25, 2024 — 10:39am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Minnesota is known for its Scandinavian roots, which are apparent in everything from the Vikings football team to the Norwegian bachelor farmers of Lake Wobegon. But a larger share of residents report having German ancestry than Scandinavian. So why isn't that German heritage more reflected more in the state's culture?

Reporter Greta Kaul, who wrote a story on this topic, joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota Podcast to discuss the effort to erase German culture in the state around World War I.

Further reading:

Why did Minnesota erase much of its German culture?

Is Minnesota actually more German than Scandinavian?

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

    West Metro
    14 minutes ago

    Toddler bitten by pit bulls in Brooklyn Park not expected to survive, according to family

    Parents are preparing their son to be an organ donor.
    Local
    16 minutes ago
    The Fast Lane will be one of 14 giant slides at Slick City, a new indoor waterless slide park opening in Maple Grove in 2025.

    New indoor 'waterless slide park' planned for Maple Grove

    Slick City Action Park is expected to open in 2025 and will feature a variety of slides, plus a zip line, a toddler play area and courts for basketball, soccer and dodgeball.
    Politics
    10:55am
    Secretary of State Steve Simon says the National Association of Secretaries of State contacted X about the issue in Minnesota and eight other states a

    X's AI chatbot 'Grok' spread misinformation about Minnesota's ballots. Does the tech giant care?

    Secretary of State Steve Simon says the social media platform gave the equivalent of a "shoulder shrug" when secretaries of state brought the problem to their attention.
    Local
    10:26am
    Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk shared this image of the suspect's Toyota pickup truck. A 28-year-old Duluth woman is accused of filling the barrels wi

    Duluth woman accused of stealing $1K worth of gas in drive-offs from stations in Cass County

    The woman was arrested Monday and charged Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
    Local
    9:51am
    This Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, shows an automated teller machine keypad at Diebold Nixdorf where ATMs are manufactured, in Greensboro, N.C. Wit

    Two Texas men charged with robbing ATM of $215,000 as it was serviced in Brooklyn Park

    The robbery may be part of a larger trend of tracking ATM technician vehicles, then following them until an ATM is opened.
