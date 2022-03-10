Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

While "Fargo" is undoubtedly the most famous movie filmed in Minnesota, it was far from the first.

Star Tribune movie critic Chris Hewitt talks with Curious Minnesota podcast host Ash Miller about the film "Free Air," which shot in Minnesota during the early 1920s. It is a film that — quite possibly — no living person has ever actually seen.

