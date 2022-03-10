Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
While "Fargo" is undoubtedly the most famous movie filmed in Minnesota, it was far from the first.
Star Tribune movie critic Chris Hewitt talks with Curious Minnesota podcast host Ash Miller about the film "Free Air," which shot in Minnesota during the early 1920s. It is a film that — quite possibly — no living person has ever actually seen.
Further reading:
What was the first movie filmed in Minnesota? (December 2021 Curious Minnesota story)
Most of America's Silent Films are Lost Forever (2013 article from The Atlantic)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
High Schools
Former Proctor football player sentenced to probation, sex offender registration
Under the agreement, a 4-year prison sentence hangs over his head for probation violation.
Minneapolis
State requests speedier start for state trial of Thao and Kueng
If the request is granted, the fired officers could go on trial in Hennepin County in August. As of now, the trial date is Jan. 5.
Local
Man in SUV dies in 2-vehicle crash while backing up on western Wisconsin interstate
The vehicle had hit a deer moments earlier, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Local
Two die in separate incidents on Minnesota River in Renville County
The deaths happened a few hours apart on in Renville County.
Weather
Heat wave parks itself over state; highs in triple digits likely
Authorities urge people to stay hydrated when possible, and to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.