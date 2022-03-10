Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Minnesota has more residents of Finnish ancestry than any other state. That's the result of mass immigration from Finland that occurred in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The story of Finns immigrating to Minnesota is distinct from the Swedes and Norwegians. Eric Roper, who wrote a story on this topic, discussed the reasons why with Ash Miller on the Curious Minnesota podcast.
Further reading:
Why did Finnish immigrants come to Minnesota? (And no, they're not Scandinavian)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Rob Vischer selected as University of St. Thomas president
Vischer will be the second layperson to lead the 137-year-old Catholic institution.
Local
A Christmas week blizzard could put holiday travel on ice
"Tuesday will definitely be the best travel day of the week," said a weather service meteorologist. By Thursday it may be next to impossible.
West Metro
Police recording: Ex-commissioner Opat tried to use his name to avoid jail after DUI arrest
"My name doesn't ring any bell for you? I don't drop my name often," the audio-only portion of the recording captured Mike Opat as saying to the officer.
Business
AG Ellison sets meetings for proposed Sanford-Fairview merger
Public meetings for the mega-merger between two regional health systems are scheduled for January in Bemidji, Grand Rapids, St. Paul and Worthington.
Local
Northfield schools' Matthew Hillmann named finalist for national superintendent of the year
Hillmann was announced as 2023's Minnesota superintendent of the year in November.