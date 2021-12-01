LEXINGTON, Va. — Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points as VMI rolled to an 88-40 victory over Clarks Summit on Tuesday night.
Jake Stephens had 14 points for the Keydets (4-4). Sean Conway added six points and 10 rebounds.
Ashton West had 12 points for the Defenders.
