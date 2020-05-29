The city of Minneapolis is imposing a curfew starting 8 p.m. Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey declared Friday.

That curfew will last until 6 a.m. Saturday, and then go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, expiring 6 a.m. Sunday.

“During the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place,” according to the resolution.

The curfew does not apply to emergency services, law enforcement, people seeking “exempt care” and the homeless.

Violations of the curfew are a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.