The city of Minneapolis is imposing a curfew starting 8 p.m. Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey declared Friday.
That curfew will last until 6 a.m. Saturday, and then go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, expiring 6 a.m. Sunday.
“During the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place,” according to the resolution.
The curfew does not apply to emergency services, law enforcement, people seeking “exempt care” and the homeless.
Violations of the curfew are a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Curfew ordered for Minneapolis starting at 8 tonight
That curfew will last until 6 a.m. Saturday, and then go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, expiring 6 a.m. Sunday. Violations of the curfew are a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.
Local
Woman heartbroken after apartment burns during protests
Brenda Lenton's apartment and belongings were destroyed by a fire during violent protests in Minneapolis Thursday night.
National
'I can't breathe' a rally cry anew for police protests in US
"I can't breathe."
Minneapolis
Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter
In an unusually swift move, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Friday afternoon announced criminal charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd Monday – an act caught on video and seen around the world, turning Minneapolis and St. Paul into a tinderbox as angry demonstrators set a police station ablaze and looted and destroyed several businesses.
National
Protests over George Floyd's death spread across the nation
Developments across the United States in connection with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody: DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called for…