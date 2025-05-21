Cuomo's comeback faces a new challenger in Donald Trump's Justice Department

With just weeks to go until New York City's mayoral primary, one of the leading candidates, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, finds himself under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. He seems to think it might actually help.
In a new advertisement released Wednesday, the Cuomo campaign seized on the investigation as a potential selling point to voters, calling it an attempt by the Trump administration to ''interfere with New York City's election.''
''Why? Because Andrew Cuomo is the last person they want as mayor,'' the ad says. ''If Donald Trump doesn't want Andrew Cuomo as mayor, you do.''
It added that Cuomo would be a mayor who stood up to ''bullies.''
The investigation, confirmed to The Associated Press Tuesday by a person familiar with the matter, is centered on the truthfulness of statements Cuomo made to Congress last year about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as it spread through nursing homes. The person was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
In other times, revelations so close to an election that a major candidate was the subject of a criminal probe might mean political doom.
But while some of Cuomo's opponents in the Democratic primary pounced, accusing the former governor of perjury during his Congressional testimony, others said they were disturbed by what they characterized as the political weaponization of federal law enforcement.
The Justice Department recently launched an investigation of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has battled Trump in civil court, over paperwork related to a home she helped a relative buy in Virginia. It filed criminal charges against a Democratic member of Congress for jostling with federal agents as they arrested the Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey outside an immigration detention center. The Secret Service interviewed former F.B.I. director James B. Comey about a message critical of Trump that he posted on social media.