Cuomo and others take aim at Zohran Mamdani in heated NYC mayoral debate

Zohran Mamdani has rocketed from relative obscurity to become one of the top contenders in the New York City mayor's race. In a debate Thursday, he started catching heat for his place among the top of the heap.
Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, found himself the target of jabs from the crowded field of Democratic mayoral primary candidates, reflecting the upstart state lawmaker's growing popularity in a race that has for months been dominated by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The swipes came fast.
City Comptroller Brad Lander, drawing a contrast between himself and Mamdani, noted he's not great on TikTok but has deep experience, a subtle dig at the social media adept Mamdani. Scott Stringer, a former city comptroller, said ''we cannot have a mayoralty on training wheels,'' a slight aimed at Mamdani over his short time in government.
Whitney Tilson, a former hedge fund executive, spent most of his time on stage criticizing Mamdani, saying his platform was full of ''pie-in-sky promises.''
Cuomo, the presumed front-runner, threw the hardest blows.
''He's never dealt with the City Council. He's never dealt with the Congress. He's never dealt with the State Legislature. He's never negotiated with a union. He's never built anything. He's never dealt with a natural emergency. He's never dealt with a hurricane, with a flood, et cetera. He's never done any of the essentials. And now you have Donald Trump on top of all of that," Cuomo said.
Mamdani has run an energetic campaign centered on lowering the city's astronomical cost of living, proposing a bold slate of populist ideas that have turned him into a liberal darling and won him the endorsement of progressive star U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.