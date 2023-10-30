A man died Sunday morning after the car he was driving flipped into a water-filled ditch on Hwy. 7 in Meadowlands Township northwest of Duluth.
Zachary Nicholas Johnson, 25, of Culver, Minn., the car's only occupant, was dead at the scene, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department.
It remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Sheriff's Department.
