MIAMI — Johnny Cueto's debut with the Miami Marlins didn't last long.

The 37-year-old pitcher exited with right biceps tightness after allowing a three-run homer to Joey Gallo in the second inning of Miami's series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

''Ever since the beginning of spring training, it's been tightening on me,'' Cueto said. ''We will have the imaging done to see where I am. I didn't want to leave. I want to compete, but you also can't force things because it was my first outing.''

Cueto gave up four runs and three hits in one-plus inning. Max Kepler also went deep against the right-hander leading off the game.

''He had a bicep issue in spring training and worked through it,'' Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. ''Felt fine and today after the first inning he started feeling it again. We went to the mound and checked on him. The last thing you want to do is keep pushing it.''

Cueto said the discomfort Monday was not as painful as how he felt during spring training.

''It just gets tight when I keep throwing,'' Cueto said. ''I have to say I was rushing. I wasn't ready.''

The Marlins signed Cueto to an $8.5 million, one-year contract in January that includes a club option for 2024. The 15-year veteran took Pablo López's spot in Miami's rotation after López was traded to Minnesota for AL batting champion Luis Arraez.

Kepler also left early because of right knee soreness. He hobbled off first base after reaching on an infield single in the fourth.

''He felt it after he hit the bag,'' Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. ''I don't consider this a long-term issue.''

