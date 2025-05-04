Cubs try to prolong win streak, take on the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (21-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-18, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (3-1, 2.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee has a 9-6 record in home games and a 16-18 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.
Chicago has gone 12-6 in road games and 21-13 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .462 slugging percentage to lead the NL.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.