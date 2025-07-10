Cubs take road skid into matchup against the Twins

Chicago Cubs (54-38, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-47, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (6-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -127, Twins +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota is 45-47 overall and 26-18 in home games. The Twins have gone 34-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Chicago has a 24-22 record on the road and a 54-38 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.
The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.