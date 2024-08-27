Sports

Cubs steal eight bases in a game for the first time since 1913 as Pete Armstrong-Crow has three SB

For the first time in more than 100 years, the Chicago Cubs stole eight bases in a game Monday night as they faced the Pittsburgh Pirates.

By The Associated Press

August 27, 2024 at 1:01AM

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in more than 100 years, the Chicago Cubs stole eight bases in a game Monday night as they faced the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs last had eight steals in 1913.

Rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led the way with three stolen bases. That raised his season total to 26 in 93 games. Crow-Armstrong has only been caught once this year.

Ian Happ added two steals and Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki had one each. All eight steals came in eight attempts against catcher Yasmani Grandal. Starter Mitch Keller was on the mound for seven steals during his four innings.

Chicago entered the game eighth in the major leagues in stolen bases with 112.

The Cubs led 11-2 after six innings.

