Cubs stave off elimination, beat Nationals 3-1 behind Taillon and Swanson

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki appeared to injure his hand stealing second in the eighth. Counsell didn't have an update, but suggested it wasn't serious. ... LHP Jordan Wicks was placed on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain retroactive to Wednesday and recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Iowa. Wicks had been activated from a 60-day IL on Sept. 1 following an oblique strain and was 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA in four starts. … RHP Hayden Wesneski was activated from the 15-day IL (right forearm strain) and RHP Shawn Armstrong was designated for assignment.