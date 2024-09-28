Cubs' Shoto Imanaga goes 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts as rookie

Sports

Shota Imanaga won't start for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on Sunday and finished his rookie season 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts.

By The Associated Press

September 28, 2024 at 7:46PM

CHICAGO — Shota Imanaga won't start for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on Sunday and finished his rookie season 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts.

The 31-year-old left-hander from Japan won't pitch because the ''risk-reward benefit was not there," manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.

Imanaga struck out 174 and walked 28 in 173 1/3 innings. He was 6-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last six starts.

''We really feel like we've covered the innings for the rest of the season, essentially,'' Counsell said.

Imanaga also set a personal high for wins as a professional, besting a 13-7 mark with Yokohama in 2019.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

