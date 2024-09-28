Cubs' Shoto Imanaga goes 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts as rookie

CHICAGO — Shota Imanaga won't start for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on Sunday and finished his rookie season 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts.
Shota Imanaga won't start for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on Sunday and finished his rookie season 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts.
By The Associated Press
The 31-year-old left-hander from Japan won't pitch because the ''risk-reward benefit was not there," manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.
Imanaga struck out 174 and walked 28 in 173 1/3 innings. He was 6-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last six starts.
''We really feel like we've covered the innings for the rest of the season, essentially,'' Counsell said.
Imanaga also set a personal high for wins as a professional, besting a 13-7 mark with Yokohama in 2019.
