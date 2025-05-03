Cubs meet the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (20-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-17, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-0, 1.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.
Milwaukee has a 9-5 record at home and a 16-17 record overall. The Brewers have gone 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.
Chicago has a 20-13 record overall and an 11-6 record on the road. The Cubs rank second in the NL with 49 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.