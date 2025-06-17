Cubs host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (39-34, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-28, first in the NL Central)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (3-5, 5.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -149, Brewers +124; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
Chicago has a 44-28 record overall and a 23-12 record at home. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fourth in the NL.
Milwaukee has a 16-19 record on the road and a 39-34 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.
Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.