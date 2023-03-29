Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -142, Cubs +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin the season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago went 74-88 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Cubs scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 4.5 last season.

Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Brewers pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.2 runs per game in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.