MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks left Tuesday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers after only three innings due to a sore throwing shoulder.
This was the shortest of Hendricks' 16 starts this season.
Hendricks allowed a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the first inning but didn't give up any more runs, though his velocity was slightly lower than usual. He threw 69 pitches, struck out four and gave up two hits and two walks.
The 32-year-old Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA this season. He had allowed a total of two runs in 13 1/3 innings in his two starts preceding Tuesday's game.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1
Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings in his second straight win, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Sports
Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th
Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs.
Sports
Greene, Reyes lead Tigers to 3rd straight win over Guardians
Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Cleveland Guardians 11-4 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Holmgren shines in Salt Lake City Summer League debut
Chet Holmgren shined in his summer league debut, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter to help the Oklahoma City Thunder build an early 20-point lead en route to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
Sports
Reds spoil Scherzer's return with a 1-0 ninth-inning win
The New York Mets wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Mike Moustakas' game-ending sacrifice fly on Tuesday night.