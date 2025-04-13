Cubs have big night in 16-0 rout of Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Chicago Cubs had a big night against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
One night after being shut out, the Cubs broke out for 14 runs and 15 hits in the final three innings of a 16-0 victory Saturday night, to hand the Dodgers their first home loss of the season and their worst home shutout loss in franchise history.
The Cubs finished 21 hits, including nine for extra bases.
''The boys came out swinging, and it was pretty cool to see,'' said Chicago's Carson Kelly, who homered twice among his three hits and drove in three runs. ''Kudos to our guys for working at-bats, really working counts, getting good pitches to drive and not missing them. We also ran the bases well and took our walks … I think it's just the mentality of this team that we're gonna fight to the end no matter what the score is.''
Michael Busch, once a top prospect in the Dodgers' farm system, had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, and drove in three runs. The first baseman is batting .308 (12 for 39) with three homers, six doubles and 11 RBIs in 10 career games against the Dodgers.
Ian Happ had three hits and scored two runs, and Miguel Amaya replaced the injured Seiya Suzuki (right-wrist pain) in the fifth inning and homered among his two hits and drove in three runs.
Kelly keyed a five-run seventh inning by with a homer 384 feet over the left-field wall against Dodgers reliever Ben Casparius, and then crushed a 391-foot homer on a floater from infielder-turned-pitcher Miguel Rojas for a two-run shot in the ninth.
''You have to take a quick swing, not a big swing,'' Kelly said, when asked how hard it is to homer off a 40-mph pitch. ''You have to find the right timing of it.''