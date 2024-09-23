Sports

Cubs claim reliever Enoli Paredes off waivers from the Brewers

The Chicago Cubs claimed right-handed reliever Enoli Paredes off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

September 23, 2024 at 10:13PM

PHILADELPHIA — The Chicago Cubs claimed right-handed reliever Enoli Paredes off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Paredes, who turns 29 on Saturday, went 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA and one save in 17 relief appearances with the Brewers. He dealt with a right forearm issue earlier this season that caused him to spend over two months on the injured list.

The Cubs also recalled right-handers Gavin Hollowell and Caleb Kilian from Triple-A Iowa before the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia. Right-hander Jorge López was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain, and right-hander Trey Wingenter was optioned to the Arizona Complex League.

The 31-year-old López signed with Chicago after he was released by the New York Mets in June. He is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA and two saves in 24 appearances with the Cubs.

The Brewers designated Paredes for assignment Friday when they called up right-hander Kevin Herget from Triple-A Nashville.

Paredes has a 4-3 record with a 3.06 ERA, 51 strikeouts, one save and 41 walks over 53 innings in 54 career major league appearances, all in relief. He pitched for the Houston Astros from 2020-22.

The Cubs had an opening on their 40-man roster after they designated right-hander Shawn Armstrong for assignment last week.

